Trump fundraising email uses photo from soldiers’ dignified transfer and promises ‘private national security briefings’

By Andrew Kaczynski, CNN

(CNN) — A fundraising email from President Donald Trump’s political action committee has a provocative pitch: using an image from Saturday’s dignified transfer honoring six fallen US soldiers, it promises access to the president’s “private national security briefings.”

The email, sent by Never Surrender, Inc., promotes what it calls a “National Security Briefing Membership” and urges recipients to “claim your spot” with multiple links to donate, in what it describes as an exclusive group receiving updates about national security threats.

It promises that members will “receive my private national security briefings, unfiltered updates on the threats facing America. The straight truth on border invasions, foreign adversaries, deep state sabotage, and every danger the fake news hides.”

The message includes an official White House photograph showing Trump saluting during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base, a solemn military tradition honoring fallen US service members. Trump attended alongside members of his administration.

A flag-draped transfer case, which is used to transport soldiers’ remains, is visible in the photo.

“I’m the strong commander who stares down tyrants, obliterates terrorists, and never backs down,” the fundraising email continues. “This is for patriots ready to stand with that kind of unbreakable strength. Not for the weak or the wavering.”

The email — which was first reported by Patriot Takes, a researcher affiliated with left-leaning MeidasTouch Network — links to a donation page.

“I AM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. YOU’RE THE ONLY REASON WE SAVED AMERICA,” the page reads. “NOW I AM ASKING YOU TO CONSIDER MAKING A SMALL SUSTAINING CONTRIBUTION, SO WE CAN COMPLETE THE MAGA AGENDA! CAN I COUNT ON YOUR SUPPORT?”

The email is one of a number of pitches by Trump and his affiliated PACs that have used the war in Iran to raise money.

Dignified transfers are solemn affairs held when the remains of US service members killed overseas are returned to the United States. So far, 13 service members have been killed in the war with Iran. The president has previously said there will likely be more US casualties in the Iran war.

Asked Saturday whether he thought he would have to attend more dignified transfers, Trump said, “I’m sure. I hate to … but it’s a part of war.”

Neither the White House nor the Republican National Committee returned a CNN request for comment.

The fundraising email drew rebukes from some Democrats after screenshots circulated on social media.

Sen. Andy Kim of New Jersey wrote on X, “I hope the donors’ national security briefing doesn’t skip the ‘Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz’ section that Trump and Hegseth missed.”

The press office for California Gov. Gavin Newsom also criticized the email, writing, “Donald Trump is fundraising off of dead soldiers. He is a deeply SICK and DISGUSTING MAN!”

The-CNN-Wire

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