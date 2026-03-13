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Person arrested on charges of selling rifle to gunman in Old Dominion University attack

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Published 1:00 PM

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — A person has been arrested and is facing federal charges for allegedly selling the rifle used in the deadly shooting during an ROTC class at Old Dominion University, according to court documents.

The person, Kenya Mcchell Chapman, is charged with making false statements while purchasing a firearm and dealing firearms without a license.

Prosecutors say the gun was carried Thursday by Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a convicted ISIS supporter who stepped into an ROTC classroom at Old Dominion University and opened fire.

The gun had an obliterated serial number, a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told CNN.

This story is developing and will be updated.

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