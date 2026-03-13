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Bomb threat at Dennis Maes Judicial Building confirmed as hoax

Josiah Bonacci
By
today at 4:05 PM
Published 3:50 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) confirms that a bomb threat that occurred at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building on March 13 has been deemed a hoax.

PCSO had requested assistance from the Regional Bomb Unit and the Pueblo Police bomb unit.

Law enforcement says the courthouse was evacuated.

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