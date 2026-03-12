Skip to Content
Woman in custody dies after being taken from El Paso County Jail to hospital

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Published 11:16 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms that a 35-year-old female in custody was transferred to a local hospital, where she died on March 6.

EPSO says that around 1 p.m., Meika Tucker began receiving treatment by medical staff at the El Paso County Jail. She was then transferred at 1:15 p.m to a local hospital.

Law enforcement says Tucker was admitted to the hospital, but despite medical care, her condition worsened, and she died around 11:34 p.m.

EPSO says an in-depth investigation has been ordered and that the El Paso County Coroner’s Office has completed an autopsy but is awaiting toxicology results before making a final determination.

