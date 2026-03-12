Skip to Content
News

State Highway 115 closed between Pine Oaks Road and State Park Road

MGN
By
New
Published 1:09 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- State Highway 115 is closed in both directions between Pine Oaks Road and State Park Road (Fort Carson), according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT says to expect delays.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.