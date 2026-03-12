Skip to Content
News

Class 3A Great Eight featuring CSCS vs. St. Mary’s

By
New
Published 7:51 PM

The St. Mary's boys basketball team took on Colorado Springs Christian School in the Class 3A Great Eight. The Pirates won 67-60 to advance to the 3A Final Four.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.