Severe wind causes over hour delays for travelers at Denver International Airport

MGN
Published 2:33 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- From the roads to the air, the wind isn't sparing travelers looking to fly out of the Denver International Airport (DIA), where the FAA is grounding flights.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware shows over 100 delays and 9 cancellations as of 2:30 p.m. on March 12.

As of now, the FAA predicts an average delay at DIA of close to two hours due to wind.

Abby Smith

