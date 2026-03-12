Skip to Content
Reports of active shooter at Detroit-area synagogue containing school

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — Police are responding to reports of a potential active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident prompted Bloomfield Hills Schools to go into “secure mode,” the Bloomfield Township Police Department said in a social media post.

West Bloomfield Township is about 25 miles northwest of Detroit.

