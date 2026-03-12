Skip to Content
New resort and hotel coming soon near Ford Amphitheater

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department confirms that a new resort and hotel is coming near the Ford Amphitheater.

Officials tell KRDO13 that 'After Sunset Resort and Hotel' will be four stories with 202 rooms and 132,000 sq ft on 150 Spectrum Loop.

The project was permitted in December of 2025, and the contractor is Custom Construction Inc, confirmed officials.

