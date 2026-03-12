Judge denies bail for two teens after video shows them laughing about alleged murder attempt

By Valerie Boey

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fl. (WFTV) -- Two high school girls in central Florida are charged with attempting the horrific murder of another student. Neither is getting out on bail, the judge says, the reason is a video of the girls laughing about their actions.

15-year-old Isabelle Valdez and 14-year-old Lois Lippert laugh and smile as if they were heading to a party, but in reality, they're on their way to jail.

"I was going to do my makeup this morning for the mugshot, but I couldn't find anythin,"Valdez said.

Prosecutors played this video to show the judge they're a danger to the community.

"Sociopathic attitude that both young ladies exhibited," a prosecutor said in court.

"I thought I was gonna get sent to the psych ward. That's why I was so excited about everything,"Valdez said.

Investigators say Valdez recruited Lippert to help her kill the victim because he resembled the Sandy Hook school shooter.

It's someone Valdez is obsessed over.

They planned to slit the victim's throat in the bathroom and drink his blood.

"I was, like, I don't feel guilty for my actions," Valdez said in the police cruiser.

During the hearing, Lippert's parents took the stand trying to convince the judge they could watch their daughter at home.

Ross Lipper, father of Lois, said, "The computer that I use for work is already locked down. I can’t even access Gmail or Facebook from there.”

"I do feel bad for my mama. That's the only person I feel bad for -- and you. I feel bad for your mama, too," Valdez said in the police cruiser.

The judge denied bond, saying the video showed it would be too risky to release the girls.

The girls both pleaded not guilty. Their parents and attorneys declined to comment.

