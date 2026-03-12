City Council seeks appointments for District 2 following resignation of Tom Bailey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After the resignation of District 2 Councilmember Tom Bailey on March 10, the City Council now seeks to fill this position for a partial term, which expires in April 2027.

Tom Bailey announced his resignation from office after the City Clerk found a recall petition against the councilman sufficient, leaving him with the choice to either call a recall election or to resign.

City council says after the partial term expires in April 2027, a two-year term for District 2 will appear on the April 2027 Municipal Election ballot. The councilmember appointed to the partial term will then have the chance to run for re-election, according to the city.

By April 2029, the District 2 seat will resume the standard four-year election cycle, the city confirms.

Applicants must meet the following requirements according to the city:

Must be 25 or older on the date of appointment

A resident of Colorado Springs for one year immediately preceding the appointment

A citizen of the United States

Maintain a residence within Council District 2

To apply for the District 2 appointment, click here.

The city says applications will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, and will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

According to the city, the council will hold a special meeting to discuss and vote to fill the unexpired term for the City Council District 2 Vacancy. Council will consider applications from the finalists out of the original application pool.

The appointed District 2 Councilmember will be sworn in on April 13, 2026, says the city.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.