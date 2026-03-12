Skip to Content
Agentes del FBI entrenarán con luchadores de la UFC en Quantico

Published 5:36 PM

Por Holmes Lybrand

Agentes del FBI asistirán a una capacitación este fin de semana impartida por luchadores del Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), anunció el miércoles la empresa de artes marciales mixtas.

La UFC dijo que los peleadores “proporcionarán información sobre cómo entrenan para la competencia, así como demostrarán técnicas y tácticas específicas, ofreciendo una perspectiva única a los estudiantes mientras se preparan para ingresar a la oficina de campo”.

El entrenamiento en las instalaciones del FBI en Quantico, Virginia, se produce apenas unos meses antes de que la Casa Blanca tenga previsto organizar una noche de combates de la UFC, destinada a celebrar el 250 aniversario del país, en el cumpleaños del presidente Donald Trump. Trump mantiene desde hace tiempo vínculos con la UFC y su CEO, Dana White, quien fue un importante portavoz sustituto suyo en 2024 y lo presentó en la Convención Nacional Republicana.

El director del FBI, Kash Patel, dijo en un comunicado que el entrenamiento con la UFC “es una oportunidad tremenda para que nuestros agentes del FBI aprendan y entrenen con algunos de los mejores atletas” y que ayudaría al FBI a “estar aún mejor preparado para proteger al pueblo estadounidense”.

Patel ha convertido su imagen y su persona en un rasgo de su liderazgo de la principal agencia de aplicación de la ley, apartándose de la imagen del traje azul y la actitud rígida de directores anteriores. Ha aparecido en el pódcast de Joe Rogan, ha publicado fotos suyas en redes sociales entrenando con agentes y ha lucido una variedad de chaquetas del FBI en conferencias de prensa.

Su estilo poco tradicional fue objeto de escrutinio el mes pasado cuando circuló en internet un video de Patel bebiendo cerveza a grandes tragos mientras celebraba con el equipo masculino de hockey de Estados Unidos en su vestuario tras su victoria sobre Canadá por el oro.

El entrenamiento de este fin de semana incluirá a varios de los mejores luchadores de la UFC, entre ellos Justin Gaethje —quien encabezará la noche de combates en la Casa Blanca—, Jorge Masvidal y Renzo Gracie, entrenador y luchador cuya familia desarrolló el jiu-jitsu brasileño.

“Esta colaboración forma parte de una iniciativa general del FBI para ofrecer a sus agentes opciones de entrenamiento emocionantes e innovadoras y para buscar constantemente oportunidades de renovar y mejorar su preparación para seguir siendo los mejores de los mejores”.

