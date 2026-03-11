Skip to Content
Uber rolling out women-only ride option nationwide, including Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A new feature on the Uber platform could soon change the way some people get around in Colorado Springs.

The company announced it is rolling out a new option across the United States that allows women riders to request a woman driver through the app.

The feature, called “Women Drivers,” is designed to address safety concerns some riders and drivers have raised about using rideshare services.

With the option turned on, women riders can choose to be matched with a female driver. They can also set a preference in the app that increases the chances of getting a woman driver, though it is not guaranteed.

Uber says the change comes after testing similar programs in select cities and hearing from women who said they would feel safer with the option.

