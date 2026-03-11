Skip to Content
Pop band AJR set to perform at Ford Amphitheater

Ford Amphitheater
Published 5:01 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ford Amphitheater announces that the pop band AJR will be performing at the venue on June 27.

According to Ford Amphitheater, the band will be performing at 7 p.m. For further ticket information or to buy a ticket, click here.

The band is known for its viral hits, such as "I'm Ready" and "World's Smallest Violin," which gained significant popularity through TikTok.

Abby Smith

