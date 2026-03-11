Skip to Content
News

CSFD launches wildfire preparedness campaign

City of Colorado Springs
By
Published 2:54 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and the City of Colorado Springs have launched a new wildfire preparedness campaign called “Ready, Set, Go!”

CSFD says the recent unseasonably warm temperatures, along with Colorado Springs' year-round wildfire danger, make early, consistent preparedness a priority.

According to the department, “Ready, Set, Go!” is a nationally recognized, easy 3-step plan that helps communities prepare, stay aware, and act in response to wildfires.

Those steps include the following, says CSFD:

  • Ready: Prepare Early - Get ready now, a wildfire can strike at any time.
  • Set: Extreme Threat - Conditions are changing, be ready to leave fast.
  • Go! Evacuate Now - Early action saves lives.

“The uncomfortable truth we face is that conditions in our region are once again ripe for the next Waldo Canyon or Black Forest–type wildfire. And the difference between tragedy and survival will depend on how ready and prepared we are today,” said Mayor YemiMobolade. "That’s why we are launching the Ready, Set, Go campaign to help families understand the simple but critical steps they can take now to prepare. When residents are ready, our entire community becomes stronger, safer, and more resilient.”

For more information, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.