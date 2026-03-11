Car still sitting in Colorado Springs yard days after crash into home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs homeowner says he may have to pay thousands of dollars out of pocket after a car crashed into his home over the weekend — and days later, the vehicle is still sitting in his yard.

The crash happened the morning of March 7 along Dancing Horse Drive.

Greg Carlson says he was in his garage when he suddenly heard and felt a loud impact.

“I was in the garage, heard and felt the reverberation, heard Erin yell, and ran in the house and saw the vehicle right away,” Carlson said. “Erin was calling 911.”

According to Carlson, a 17-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing through the home’s fence before flying roughly 40 feet through the air and landing on the family’s patio before hitting the house.

The impact happened just feet away from where Carlson’s wife, Erin, was inside the home.

“Normally in the summer I have my coffee out there in the morning,” Carlson said. “I’m fast, but not quite that fast.”

Despite the shock of the crash, the couple says their first concern was the driver.

“Our main concern was for the driver,” Erin Carlson said. “Very concerned about that.”

The homeowner says they checked on the driver and brought her inside to stay warm until emergency crews arrived.

Police, fire crews and EMTs all responded to the scene. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.

However, days later, the damaged car is still sitting on the property as the homeowners wait for an insurance adjuster.

Carlson says that until the insurance investigation is complete, it’s unclear how much he could end up paying for both the damage to the home and the removal of the vehicle.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.