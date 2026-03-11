Skip to Content
News

Car crashes into home in Colorado Springs, two injured in accident

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
New
Published 10:44 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a two-car traffic accident in which one vehicle struck a home at Palmer Park and Chelton on March 11.

The homeowner of the house tells KRDO13 that she and her husband were asleep when an SUV involved in a crash slammed into their house near Palmer Park and Chelton, knocking out their air conditioner, breaking a window, and rupturing a water line.

Image
Courtesy: CSFD

CSFD confirms that two people were injured in the crash and that an investigation is ongoing.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.