Black Hills Energy completes major upgrades at Pueblo Airport Generating Station

PUEBLO, Colo., (KRDO) -- Black Hills Energy announces it has completed major upgrades at the Pueblo Airport Generating Station that support renewable energy, provide fast backup power, and help restore the grid during severe outages.

Black Hill says these improvements boost reliability for more than 100,000 local customers across Pueblo and southern Colorado.

According to the company, those upgrades were the following:

  • Overhaul of a combined‑cycle turbine to improve efficiency and response during high demand
  • Modernization of the T3000 control system to reduce downtime and enhance cybersecurity
  • Strengthened natural gas pipelines that supply the facility
  • New fire pump controller to improve reliability and worker safety
  • Reinforced “black start” capability for faster recovery during major outages

“We’re proud of the role PAGS plays in Pueblo and across the region,” said Erik Anderson, general manager of electric operations.  “PAGS provides a stable foundation—balancing wind and solar, responding quickly when weather changes, supporting good‑paying local jobs, and contributing meaningful annual tax revenue to the community.”

