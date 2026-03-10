Skip to Content
Trump appoints Erika Kirk to Air Force Academy board

Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/22/2025
The White House
Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/22/2025
By
New
Published 11:45 AM

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- President Donald Trump has appointed Erika Kirk, the Turning Point USA chairwoman and widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.

The appointment was discovered on the board's website, which lists Erika's name under membership as appointed by the President.

Charlie Kirk was a member of the board before his death in September after he was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University, which sparked conversations about political violence across America.

Erika is now one of 16 members responsible for making recommendations to the Secretary of Defense about changes at the Academy. The President is responsible for appointing six members. He has appointed four other members: Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Dan Clark, Doug Nikolai, and Dina Powell. According to the website, one vacant spot remains open for the President's appointment.

Abby Smith

