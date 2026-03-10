Skip to Content
News

Rep. Jeff Crank secures spot on Colorado State Primary ballot

The House of Representatives
By
New
Published 4:33 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announces that Republican Rep. Jeff Crank has recieve enough signatures to appear on the State Primary Ballot in June.

According to the state, candidates for the United States House of Representatives must collect 1,500 signatures in their district. The state confirms that Rep. Crank submitted 2,442 valid signatures.

Petition verification summary provided by the state:

Number of qualified signatures submitted: 3,174

Number of entries rejected: 732

Number of entries accepted: 2,442

Number of valid signatures required: 1,500

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.