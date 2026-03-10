Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Murió el escritor peruano Alfredo Bryce Echenique, informa la presidencia de Perú

By
Published 2:48 PM

Por Jimena De La Quintana, CNN en Español

El escritor Alfredo Bryce Echenique, una de las figuras más importantes de la literatura latinoamericana y de habla hispana, murió a los 87 años, según confirmó el Gobierno de Perú en redes sociales.

“Lamentamos profundamente la partida de Alfredo Bryce Echenique, una de las figuras más brillantes de nuestra literatura. Su pluma deja un vacío inmenso pero un legado eterno. Que en paz descanse”, publicó en X la Presidencia de Perú.

Su novela más reconocida y emblemática, y con la que alcanzó notoriedad internacional, ﻿Un mundo para Julius, donde plasma la esencia de la alta sociedad limeña vista desde la perspectiva de un niño, recibió premios en su país y fuera de él. Bryce nunca perdió el vinculo el Perú, pese a haber vivido gran parte de su vida en España y Francia.

El ministerio de Cultura de Perú señaló en un comunicado en X que, “desde su primer libro de cuentos, ‘Huerto cerrado’ (1968), mostró una radiografía de la sociedad peruana al mismo tiempo implacable y humorística”. Y añadió: “rendimos homenaje a su legado, su humor y su sensibilidad, que forman parte esencial de nuestra identidad cultural”.

La institución recordó los premios recibidos por Bryce como el Casa de las Américas (1968), el Premio Nacional de Literatura (1972), el Premio Planeta (2002) y el Premio FIL de Literatura en Lenguas Romances (2012).

Conocida la noticia, la Casa de la Literatura, lo describió como “una de las voces más representativas de la literatura peruana contemporánea” y como sus novelas, cuentos y ensayos dejaron” una huella significativa en varias generaciones de lectores”.

CNN está intentando contactar a la familia de Bryce Echenique para verificar la noticia en forma independiente.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.