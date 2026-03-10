Local residents adjust spending habits amid rising gas prices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Gas prices skyrocketed to a national average of $3.47 on Monday, up nearly 50 cents from last week, according to data from AAA. Plus, oil prices on Monday surpassed $100 a barrel for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 before falling lower later in the day.

President Donald Trump has dismissed the higher cost, telling ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce it's "a little glitch."

"I think it's fine. It's a little glitch. We had to take this detour," Trump told ABC's Bruce in an interview on Sunday before going on to tout the U.S. military campaign against Tehran.

In a social media post on Sunday night, Trump wrote: "Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace."

On Tuesday, Colorado Springs passed the national average for the first time in months, according to GasBuddy. The gas tracking website also recorded data that outlines Tuesday's average price in Colorado Springs is the highest gas price in the past year.

Drivers here tell KRDO13 they're finding any way they can to cut costs, whether that is only filling up half a tank or considering a new form of transportation.

"I really hope that they come down because, because if not, I'm going to get a motorcycle just to make it much easier for gas," explained Connor Rohrman.

Rohrman shared how it's difficult to balance paying rent with other rising costs. One driver told KRDO13 they scrounged up all the change in their car just to go pick up their girlfriend. He told us he came up with 7 dollars, and that it barely made a dent in his tank.

"You kind of have to pick and choose which, which is the most important thing at the time," shared Katie Henry.

Henry told KRDO13 she has to cut spending on things that are not necessary to afford gas.

According to GasBuddy, the last time Colorado Springs surpassed the national average, prices were around $3.22. On Tuesday, prices averaged $3.58, according to GasBuddy.

"If we can start pulling things out of our own ground rather than outsourcing, that would be beneficial," said Alex Davidson.

Others say rising costs could be worth it for world peace.

"World peace would be good. Gas prices, I don't care if they get up, but if they're not bombing each other, that would be nice," shared Sergio Perez Delgado.

It's worth noting that while these prices are rising, they are still cheaper than they were a few years ago.

