Skip to Content
News

Leonardo da Vinci’s inventions come to life in Pueblo

KRDO
By
New
Published 4:15 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The new Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America, set to open in the Spring, has officially assembled and installed several inventions inspired by ideas found in da Vinci's original manuscripts.

The musuem say these ideas were assembled and installed by the Artisans of Florence, from Florence, Italy.

"A lot of Leonardo da Vinci's inventions were concept designs that were never built. The few that were actually built in his time were actually his robots, which is really exciting to think that 500 years ago, Leonardo da Vinci was inventing and actually building mechanical robot human beings."

The museum tells KRDO13 that its exhibits are meant to be interactive, so you can get a sense of how some of these inventions worked.

For more information on the museum, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.