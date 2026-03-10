Skip to Content
News

Colorado lawmakers pause prostitution decriminalization bill due to lack of votes

Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/26/2016
Cris Gonzales / CC BY-SA 3.0
Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/26/2016
By
New
Published 3:45 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill that focused on decriminalizing prostitution in Colorado will not move forward this year after the lack of votes to pass its first committee, according to sponsors.

According to our news partners in Denver, Democratic Senator Nick Hinrichsen of Pueblo said he plans to postpone the bill until after the legislative session ends rather than advance to a contentious hearing where supporters feared harassment.

The 16-page bill hoped to decriminalize commercial sexual activity among consenting adults. If passed, local municipalities would not have been able to override the law through home rule.

Under the bill, offenses like prostitution, soliciting, or patronizing a prostitute would be decriminalized. However, "pimping" and pandering that involves menacing or criminal intimidation would still result in criminal penalties.

Many in southern Colorado were against the bill, with District Attorney Michael Allen saying, "What we're really doing is encouraging people who already operate in that space in illegal activity to just come out into the light and do it in, you know, in a way that is very front and center and in our communities. and what that's going to do is create more victims of human trafficking,"

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.