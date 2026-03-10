Skip to Content
News

CO 115 closed in both directions at Paseo Corto

CDOT
By
Published 6:26 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reports that CO 115 is closed in both directions at Paseo Corto.

CDOT says to expect delays and advises slower speeds.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.