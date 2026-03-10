Skip to Content
Administración Federal de Aviación de EE.UU. cancela una breve parada en tierra para los aviones de JetBlue

Published 1:14 AM

Por Reuters

Una breve parada en tierra emitida para todos los vuelos de JetBlue fue cancelada en una hora el martes por la Administración Federal de Aviación de Estados Unidos (FFA, por sus siglas en inglés) después de que la aerolínea dijera que había resuelto una “interrupción del sistema”.

“Se ha resuelto una breve interrupción del sistema y hemos reanudado las operaciones”, dijo un portavoz de JetBlue en un comunicado, sin proporcionar más detalles.

La FAA había dicho que la suspensión del vuelo se emitió a petición de JetBlue.

JetBlue, con sede en Nueva York, presta servicios a más de 110 destinos en Estados Unidos, el Caribe, América Latina, Canadá y Europa.

Esta historia ha sido actualizada con información adicional.

