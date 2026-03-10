Skip to Content
Abandoned speedway between Colorado Springs and Pueblo preparing for comeback

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- After sitting silent for five years, the sound of engines could soon return to a once-popular racetrack between Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

High Banks Speedway at Beacon Hill — previously known to many race fans as Beacon Hill Speedway and I-25 Speedway — is preparing for a comeback under new ownership and management.

A recent Facebook announcement from the new team revealed plans to revive the long-closed facility, including a brand-new racing surface, major renovations, and the return of NASCAR divisions.

The speedway, located just off Interstate 25, has been empty for years. But that may soon change.

KRDO 13 is getting an inside look at the track in its current state — a facility that’s been largely untouched since racing stopped five years ago — and speaking with the new management team about their plans to bring it back to life.

The reopening could bring new energy to the local racing community and draw fans from across southern Colorado.

According to the announcement, the revived track will also introduce a Colorado Crown Vic Division and hopes to create a new era of racing at Beacon Hill.

Drivers are already being encouraged to start preparing their cars as organizers work toward bringing racing back to the high banks.

Coming up tonight on KRDO13, we take you inside the abandoned speedway and show you what it looks like today — and what the new owners say it could become.

