What we know on the 10th day of the US and Israel’s war with Iran
By Helen Regan, CNN
(CNN) — Iranians are being directed to pledge their allegiance to Mojtaba Khamenei after he was named Iran’s new supreme leader. Thoughts now turn to how he will steer Iran through one of its biggest crises in its modern history and what his first move will be.
The war’s economic fallout has deepened, sending global oil prices past $100 per barrel, the first time it crossed that mark since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The surge was triggered by concerns the conflict will lead to prolonged restrictions on the flow of oil around the globe.
Israel’s attacks on Iran’s energy resources and fuel storage sites have pushed the war into a “new phase,” a senior Iranian official has warned, and threatened retaliatory strikes on energy infrastructure across the region.
Here’s what to know on day 10.
What are the main headlines?
- Khamenei dynasty: Iran’s key power centers, including the Revolutionary Guards, have swiftly rallied behind Mojtaba Khamenei after he was chosen to succeed his slain father, Ali Khamenei, as the country’s new supreme leader. The IRGC said it was ready to “fully obey and sacrifice their lives” for him. US President Donald Trump said last week that the younger Khamenei being selected would be “unacceptable.” Analysts say Mojtaba’s elevation suggest a continuity of his father’s hardline policies.
- Economic shockwaves: The IMF chief has warned of global inflation risks, and said her advice to policymakers was to prepare for “the unthinkable.” Asian markets plunged while oil futures surged — but Trump dismissed concerns, calling soaring oil costs a “very small price to pay.” South Korea will impose its first fuel cap in almost 30 years as global jitters deepen.
- Regional attacks continue: Israel said it launched strikes on Beirut and Iran, while Tehran announced missile launches. Gulf states reported interceptions and overnight strikes, including Bahrain which said at least 32 people were wounded in an Iranian drone attack on a residential area. Bahrain’s national oil company BAPCO said its operations had been affected after video showed a large fire at the facility’s industrial zone in Riffa.
- School strike: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US was still investigating a strike on an Iranian elementary school that killed at least 168 children, according to state media. His comments came after new video appears to confirm a US airstrike targeted a naval base next to the school, adding to a body of evidence contradicting Trump’s recent claims casting blame on Iran.
- Personnel told to leave: The US State Department ordered non-emergency diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia — a reflection of the risks facing US personnel as the conflict deepens. A US service member died after sustaining injuries during an attack last week in the country.
What’s happening in the region?
- Public pledge: Iran announced a nationwide gathering on Monday to pledge allegiance to the new supreme leader. Members of the public have been called on to gather around the country at 3 p.m. local time, Iranian state media reported.
- “New phase” of war: A senior Iranian official told CNN there was no prospect for an immediate end to the conflict. He said Israel’s attacks on oil and fuel depots have pushed the war into a “new phase.” The official threatened retaliatory strikes on energy infrastructure, raising concerns about potential further disruptions to regional oil and gas facilities.
- Stay or go?: One Tehran resident said his family was divided on whether to leave the city, saying people are “under a lot of pressure.” Israeli strikes on fuel depots Saturday night were “the heaviest bombardments since the start of the war,” he said.
- “Save our girls”: The Iranian women’s football team are at the center of growing calls for their exit from Australia, where they are playing in the Asian Women’s Cup, to be blocked for fear of persecution in Iran.
The latest from the US
- Energy prices: President Donald Trump and administration officials are attempting to allay worries over rising gas prices. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described rising costs at the pump as “a short-term disruption.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Trump to tap into the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the world’s largest stockpile of emergency oil, in an effort to lower energy prices.
- Terms of surrender: Trump said he will decide, together with Israel, when the war will end. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be part of the decision but Washington will have the final say, Trump said in an interview with The Times of Israel. Defense Secretary Hegseth also said that the US and Trump will set “the terms of surrender” with Iran, without offering specifics.
