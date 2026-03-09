Skip to Content
News

Nearly 19 years after losing her son in Iraq, Gold Star mother reacts to latest U.S. Combat Death

Freepik
By
Updated
today at 11:10 AM
Published 11:07 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pentagon has identified a Fort Carson soldier as the seventh U.S. service member killed during Operation Epic Fury. 

U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Kentucky, died Sunday from injuries he sustained during an enemy attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 1, according to the Department of Defense. 

Pennington was assigned to the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade at Fort Carson and had served in the Army since 2017. 

As the war with Iran continues to unfold and the number of American casualties grows, families across the country are once again grappling with the reality of losing loved ones in combat.

Today, KRDO13 is speaking with a Gold Star mother from Southern Colorado who lost her son in Iraq nearly 19 years ago. She says hearing about another young soldier killed overseas brings back memories that never truly fade.

She shares what it’s like when the nation’s attention returns to war and the lasting impact it has on the families left behind.

Hear her powerful message and what she hopes Americans remember about the cost of war tonight on KRDO13.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samantha Hildebrandt

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.