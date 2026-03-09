Skip to Content
Cómo la guerra con Irán está impulsando los precios del petróleo y la gasolina, en gráficos y mapas

Por Soph Warnes, Matt Stiles, Tal Yellin y Byron Manley, CNN

Los precios del petróleo se han disparado esta semana, elevando el precio en las gasolineras de EE.UU. justo cuando los estadounidenses ya enfrentan dificultades con el costo de vida.

El lunes, los precios del petróleo alcanzaron su nivel más alto desde mediados de 2022, cuando los mercados se vieron sacudidos por la invasión de Ucrania por parte de Rusia.

CNN está monitoreando el precio diario del petróleo y la gasolina, incluido el precio promedio en las gasolineras de cada estado de EE.UU.

El promedio nacional de la Asociación Estadounidense del Automóvil (AAA, por sus siglas en inglés) para la gasolina regular ha subido hasta el nivel más alto de cualquiera de los mandatos del presidente Donald Trump en la Casa Blanca.

Consulta el precio promedio por galón (3,78 litros) de gasolina en cada estado y cómo ha cambiado desde el inicio de la guerra entre Estados Unidos e Israel contra Irán:

John Towfighi, David Goldman y Matt Egan de CNN contribuyeron a este artículo.

