Skip to Content
News

Dan Mohrmann of Colorado Preps breaks down the rest of the high school basketball tournament

By
Published 11:31 PM

Dan Mohrmann from Colorado Preps joins Rob Namnoum on Sports Extra to break down the high school basketball tournament, as it enters its final weekend. Dan talks about Lewis Palmer playing in the 5A Final Four, St. Mary's, CSCS, and Banning Lewis playing in the Class 3A Great Eight. He also breaks down the CSCS girls' team playing in the Class 3A Great Eight.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado Springs Christian School Banning Lewis Prep
Lewis Palmer High School St. Mary's High School

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.