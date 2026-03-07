Why dancing in towels is a hot way to socialize

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In our roundup of travel news this week, why social bathhouses are a hot new wellness trend, the Portuguese chicken shop Chinese tourists are traveling thousands of miles to visit, plus travel chaos in the Middle East.

Cool to be hot

Look away, Nordic sauna purists. Social bathhouses have taken North America by storm, but it’s a little different from how they do it in Europe.

We’re talking DJs, dancing and a wellness experience that comes with a wallop of “whoop-whoop.”

Montreal, Toronto and New York are key players right now, with new spots also planned for Dallas, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia. Here’s why it’s a good time to grab a towel.

In Russia, meanwhile, ice floating is a growing trend. Participants spend 20 to 40 minutes in icy water while wearing a thermal suit. The waterproof, buoyant outfits maintain body temperature for six hours, manufacturers say, even when temperatures are as low as -20 C (-4 F). Watch here.

Finally, it’s been a strange ski season in the United States, with many Canadian visitors staying away. Plentiful powder on the East Coast helped mitigate the problem in some regions, but out West — where resorts faced “one of the worst early season snowfalls” in more than 30 years — it’s been a different matter.

Closed airspace and canceled flights

Thousands of international flights were canceled this week, as conflict escalated in the Middle East, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

Airspace closures caused disruptions along major flight routes, carving a “hole in the sky” on aviation maps and forcing airlines to reroute planes onto longer, more fuel-draining paths.

Repatriation flights are now returning travelers from the Middle East, including stranded cruise ship passengers.

Thousands of passengers and crew were caught on vessels waylaid in ports in the UAE and Qatar. Here’s our report on what the situation was like on board the MSC Euribia in Dubai.

The conflict has had immediate effects on tourism destinations as well. The UAE’s reputation as a safe haven for luxury travelers has been severely damaged after the country was hit by retaliatory strikes from Iran.

High-profile influencers in Dubai have been putting on a collective brave face on social media, but it remains to be seen if an expat exodus is imminent.

Here’s what travelers need to know about the situation so far.

Tiny and in demand

Behind an unmarked door on a Lisbon side street, a tiny hole-in-the-wall chicken shop is attracting a daily stream of Chinese tourists who’ve traveled thousands of miles to visit.

Owner António Silva, 66, has been running his no-frills charcoal-grill shop for four decades, but his newfound fame started after he was praised online by a Chinese influencer.

“Word of mouth for millions and millions of people,” he says, although he’s unfazed by the crowds. He’s just focused on “fresh chickens. Every day, fresh chickens” and his secret seasoning.

Chicken, beef or pork are the staples of a traditional English Sunday roast, but if you want to enjoy one of the award-winning meals at the Bank Tavern in Bristol, southwest England, you’re out of luck until 2027.

A whole year’s worth of bookings were snapped up in just 11 minutes, making it a hotter ticket than the nearby Glastonbury Festival. Here’s why this pint-sized pub is in demand.

‘Eat, Pray, Love’ turns 20

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Elizabeth Gilbert’s bestselling travel memoir “Eat, Pray, Love,” set in Italy, India and Indonesia. It sparked a solo travel movement and, two decades later, its complex impact is still being felt.

