Colorado Springs crews treating roads, monitoring for icy spots after snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- City crews are continuing to treat roads across Colorado Springs following the latest round of snow, with officials warning drivers to watch for slick spots during the morning commute.

According to the City of Colorado Springs Operations and Maintenance Division, morning crews are addressing both primary and secondary roadways and applying treatment where needed.

Officials say blowing snow could create additional slick spots, especially on top of areas that may already be icy.

Drivers are being reminded to slow down and use caution on the roads.

“Ice and snow, take it slow,” the city said in a message to motorists.

City officials say crews will remain on standby through the afternoon and evening hours and will respond if road conditions worsen.