After 75 years together, now a widow fighting for change on deadly North Vassar

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — After 75 years of marriage, Priscilla Portillos is now navigating life without the man she spent nearly her entire life beside.

Her husband, Ted Portillos, was 95 when he was killed in a crash July 22, 2025, near Northern Avenue and Vassar Avenue, a stretch residents say has seen repeated crashes and deaths.

With the help of her granddaughter, Michelle Law, the family launched an online petition calling for safety improvements along Northern Avenue.

You can view the petition here.

The petition, written in memory of Ted Portillos and other victims of crashes along the roadway, calls on the Colorado Department of Transportation and the City of Pueblo to review the area and consider safety changes.

Petitioners say the roadway has unsafe intersections, poor visibility and a lack of lighting, crosswalks and traffic-calming measures. They also say drivers frequently travel at dangerous speeds along the stretch, which runs alongside neighborhoods where families live, children play, and people walk or bike.

For Portillos and her family, the hope is that the beloved grandfather’s death will bring attention to the dangers along Northern Avenue before another family experiences the same loss.

Courtesy of: Michelle Law

