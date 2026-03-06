Tracking widespread snowfall today!

TODAY: Snow pushes south down I-25 in the AM, where we can expect light accumulations for the morning commute. Visibility will likely be a higher concern than slick roads for the drive to work considering gusty winds (20-40 MPH) and warm roads. Afternoon highs plummet to the 30's and 40's. The commute home will likely feature low visibility AND slick conditions as gusty winds persist and snow continues to come down across Northern El Paso County, Teller County and other higher elevation areas through the evening. We could wrap up with 4-8 inches of snow in these spots. Expect a mix of rain and snow for Southern El Paso County, Pueblo and the Plains with the potential for very light accumulations (a trace to 3 inches) by Saturday morning.

TOMORROW: A few showers could linger through the early morning, especially across the Southern Mountains where we could top off with a foot of snow in some areas. We dry back out by the afternoon and warm up to the 50's and 60's.

EXTENDED: Expect 60's and 70's and sunny skies Sunday through early next week before mid-week pattern change.