Colorado Springs Fire Department working house fire off Warwick Lane

KRDO
today at 4:50 PM
Published 4:10 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said it is responding to a house fire off Warwick Lane.

The department says that "heavy fire is coming from the home."

Residents are asked to avoid the area. Details are very limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

Celeste Springer

