5 things to know for March 6: Strikes in Iran, Kristi Noem fired, Severe weather, Tony Gonzales affair, Mortgage rates

Past presidents and lawmakers from both parties will gather today in Chicago for Rev. Jesse Jackson’s public funeral, sending off a legendary civil rights icon.

1️⃣ Strikes in Iran

Israel launched a wave of strikes on Iran’s capital of Tehran overnight, lighting up the sky with fiery explosions seen on video shared widely online. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US-Israeli bombing campaign will only escalate, claiming it is “totally demolishing the enemy far ahead of schedule.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also warned Thursday that Iran is making a “bad miscalculation” if it thinks the US will slow strikes. Meanwhile, Iranian retaliatory attacks appear to be declining — ballistic missile strikes have fallen by 90% and drone attacks by 83%, according to US Central Command — potentially easing pressure on Gulf states that have faced Iranian strikes in recent days.

2️⃣ Kristi Noem fired

President Trump fired Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday amid mounting scrutiny over her conduct in the role. Noem, who was tapped to lead the agency at the start of Trump’s second term, had faced a series of controversies — including her alleged romantic relationship with a top adviser, questions over a $220 million ad campaign that prominently featured her, and conflicting accounts about fatal incidents involving federal immigration agents. Trump plans to replace her with Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who is expected to assume the role later this month, pending Senate confirmation.

3️⃣ Severe weather

Severe storms could affect nearly 60 million people from Texas to the Great Lakes today, forecasts show. Meteorologists warn that some storms, including supercells, may develop through the day, with the most intense activity likely in the evening and overnight. The highest tornado risk stretches from Madison, Wisconsin, to Dallas, Texas. On Thursday, powerful storms swept across the southern Plains, bringing numerous tornado threats from Texas to the Midwest. Louisiana was also rattled by a magnitude 4.9 earthquake — one of the strongest recorded in the state — though no damage or injuries were immediately reported.

4️⃣ Tony Gonzales affair

Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas said he is ending his reelection bid after admitting to an affair with a former staffer who later died by suicide. “After deep reflection and with the support of my loving family, I have decided not to seek re-election while serving out the rest of this Congress with the same commitment I’ve always had to my district,” he said in a statement Thursday. Gonzales’ announcement came just hours after GOP leaders called for him to withdraw from the election. Notably, however, party leaders have not called for Gonzales to resign his seat in the chamber’s narrow majority.

5️⃣ Mortgage rates

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 6% this week, according to Freddie Mac, as the war with Iran began to jolt financial markets. Just a week earlier, rates had dipped to 5.98% — the first time they had fallen below 6% since 2022 — crossing what some economists describe as a key psychological threshold that could help revive America’s frozen housing market. While this week’s increase was relatively small, financial analysts warn that a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could trigger a broader bond sell-off. Combined with inflation pressures from rising oil prices, that could reverse the recent downward trend in mortgage rates, experts say.

