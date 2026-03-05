Skip to Content
Tracking fire danger then snow!

what to expect
today at 6:24 AM
Published 6:14 AM

TODAY: Temps warm a few more degrees to the high 60's and 70's. Mountain snow starts early but we stay mostly dry along and east of I-25 today. Expect gusty winds prompting widespread Fire Weather Warnings across much of the Pikes Peak Region, Wet Mountains, Sangres and Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: System #2 of the week spreads eastward toward I-25 overnight where we can expect light snow accumulations waking up Friday. Highs plummet to the 30's and 40's Friday as showers (rain/snow mix) continue through the afternoon in lower lying areas; we'll see on and off snow showers in our local mountain towns. We dry back out and warm back up to the 60's and 70's for the weekend!

Julia Donovan

