Britney Spears arrested in California

By Lisa Respers France, Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night, according to information from Ventura County, California authorities.

Booking information obtained by CNN shows that the pop superstar was stopped by the California Highway Patrol around 9:30 p.m., was booked shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday and later released.

Her vehicle was towed according to the arrest information.

CNN has reached out to reps for Spears for comment, as well as the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

It is not the first time Spears has had legal issues.

She was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run in 2007 which was later dismissed after she paid for the damages.

Spears is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

