Tracking snow by the end of the week!

TODAY: We'll be a couple degrees warmer in the low to mid 60's as we dry out across the state.

TOMORROW: Temps warm a few more degrees to the high 60's and 70's. We stay dry for most of the day with mountain snow beginning in the evening. Expect gusty winds prompting fire weather watches and warnings across much of Southern Colorado.

EXTENDED: System #2 of the week spreads eastward toward I-25 overnight where we can expect light snow accumulations waking up Friday. Highs plummet to the 40's for many lower lying areas Friday as showers (rain/snow mix) continue through the afternoon. We dry back out and warm back up to the 60's and 70's for the weekend!