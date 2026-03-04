Local police warn parents, students about Senior Assassin game
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) put out a social media post about a game called Senior Assassin on Feb. 4. What is supposed to be a fun, light-hearted game for high school seniors has turned serious in some Colorado areas and even deadly across the nation.
A teen in Texas passed away after suffering severe injuries while playing the game.
Fremont RE-1 School District is also jumping in to make students, parents and the community aware of the game currently being played by some high school seniors in Fremont County.
CCPD says for those unfamiliar, the game involves seniors “eliminating” their assigned classmates using water guns. Participants are considered “safe” if they’re wearing goggles; swim or ski goggles seem to be the preferred fashion statement, police explained. They say it’s intended to be a fun tradition.
But, from the outside, it may look like a much more serious situation.
"It's the replicas, the replicated weapons that they bring, right? the toys that can look like a weapon," explained Jorden St. Louis, Cañon City Police, School Resource Officer.
For example, just last week, Steamboat Springs Police were called out for an armed person on campus, but it turned out to be a student with a water gun. It's calls such as that that police say can divert resources due to the nature of the call.
"If they're calling dispatch, calling 911, and reporting possible assault with a firearm. They're going to get a pretty aggressive response for officer safety sake. Safety for the citizens around the community. And then on top of that, not knowing the totality of the circumstances, could also involve a medical response rolling out with our police departments, so all types of emergency services being involved," explained Officer Gary Johnson, Manitou Springs Police, School Resource Officer.
KRDO13's sister station in Texas, KVIA, reported on an instance where a Senior Assassin school prank involving water guns scared some students into thinking there was a school shooter.
"Children might be on one page, and adults could be on a different page," stated Officer Johnson.
When students might be lurking around, looking for their next elimination, police caution that they could be called for trespassing, like this example from San Diego.
"It could potentially be going into people's houses, and you don't know what that family's response is,
or even what their history is. They could have, you know, a traumatic response to that situation," explained Officer Johnson.
From Manitou Springs to Canon City, police are urging parents to have that conversation with their kids.
"It just can't be ignored, right? People can potentially get hurt, even just because of a misunderstanding," said Officer St. Louis.
Officers warn that there are a few practical safety considerations worth noting:
· Water guns used in the game should be brightly colored and clearly identifiable as toys. Some toy water guns, however, can look surprisingly realistic, especially from a distance or at night. What feels like harmless fun to participants could understandably cause concern for neighbors or passers-by.
· Although the game is not permitted on school campuses, we’ve received reports of students gathering in the CCHS parking lot during evening hours. Even if everyone involved knows it’s a water-gun game, others who happen to see a group running through a parking lot with what appears to be firearms may assume something much more serious is happening.
· We also want students and families to be mindful that certain behaviors connected to the game (i.e. trespassing, disturbing the peace, or creating situations that could be perceived as threatening) may have unintended consequences under school policy or state law.
· We encourage parents and guardians to have a conversation with their students about playing responsibly and being mindful of how their actions may be perceived. If students choose to participate, please ensure any water guns are clearly toys and that activities take place in appropriate locations.
· As always, if community members observe activity that appears suspicious or concerning, please contact law enforcement. We would much rather check on something that turns out to be harmless fun than miss something important.
