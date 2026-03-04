First in Colorado: Pueblo baby receives expandable heart stent for rare condition

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — A baby from Pueblo is making medical history after becoming the first patient in Colorado to receive a new type of expandable heart stent designed to grow with her.

Emma Rae was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome when her mother was about 20 weeks pregnant. The rare condition means only one chamber of the heart pumps blood to the body after birth.

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Dr. Taylor of Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora recently performed the procedure, implanting a specialized stent that can expand as Emma Rae grows. Medical experts say the device could help reduce hospital stays between the multiple surgeries typically required for children with the condition.

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

