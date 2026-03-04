Skip to Content
Crews working semi fire on I-25 northbound near New Mexico/Colorado state line

RATON PASS, N.M. (KRDO) -- Viewer video, seen above, shows several people stepping up in a rescue near the New Mexico/Colorado state line after a semi caught fire.

The Raton Fire Department confirmed to KRDO13 that they are at the scene. The department says the call came into them around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Details are extremely limited at this time, though New Mexico Department of Transportation maps show the accident is on northbound I-25 near Raton Pass.

The local fire department was unable to confirm over the phone if the northbound lanes are closed, though video appears to indicate so.

Drivers in the area should expect delays or seek alternate routes.

