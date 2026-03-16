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Weather

Heat wave rolling in

KRDO
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New
Published 5:47 PM

TODAY: Cold temperatures today with Colorado Springs barely getting above 40 degrees. Pueblo County warmed up to 45. Winds are mild and overnight lows drop into the 20s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures are on the incline as we already reach 70 degrees in El Paso County and are mainly in the mid-70s for the rest of southeast Colorado. Winds appear to stay mostly mild and conditions are sunny.

EXTENDED: The massive ridge of high pressure Expect much warmer temperatures by midweek. By Wednesday, highs will climb into the 80s for most communities along the I-25 corridor. Colorado Springs could see highs in mid-80s by Thursday. Pueblo and the Eastern Plains could see highs in the upper 80s to low 90 degrees Wednesday through Saturday.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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