The Air Academy girls basketball team advances to 5A Great Eight
The Air Academy girls basketball team advances to the Class 5A Great Eight. The Kadets defeated Thompson Valley on Wednesday night 58-53. They will play Montrose on Saturday.
The Air Academy girls basketball team advances to the Class 5A Great Eight. The Kadets defeated Thompson Valley on Wednesday night 58-53. They will play Montrose on Saturday.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.