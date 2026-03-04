Skip to Content
The Air Academy girls basketball team advances to 5A Great Eight

The Air Academy girls basketball team advances to the Class 5A Great Eight. The Kadets defeated Thompson Valley on Wednesday night 58-53. They will play Montrose on Saturday.

