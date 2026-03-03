Rampart in Class 5A Sweet Sixteen playoff action
The Rampart boys basketball team lost in the Class 5A Sweet Sixteen on Tuesday 60-58 to Lutheran.
The Rampart boys basketball team lost in the Class 5A Sweet Sixteen on Tuesday 60-58 to Lutheran.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.