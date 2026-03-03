Pueblo South vs. Lewis Palmer
The Lewis Palmer boys basketball team advances to the Class 5A Great Eight. The Rangers defeated Pueblo South on Tuesday night. 57-48. They will play the top seed in Class 5A, Palisade on Saturday.
