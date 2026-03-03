Pueblo police working fatal crash at Santa Fe Drive and Northern Avenue

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said it is investigating a fatal crash at Santa Fe Drive and Northern Avenue.

The police department says the areas of Santa Fe Drive/Santa Fe Avenue and Santa Fe Drive/Northern Avenue are closed, as of 5:06 p.m.

Police say drivers should seek alternate routes. The department has not yet released further details on the crash, nor the identity of the deceased victim.

