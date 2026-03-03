Skip to Content
Palmer Ridge vs. Mesa Ridge

By
Published 10:56 PM

The Mesa Ridge boys basketball team advances to the Class 5A Great Eight. The Grizzlies held off Palmer Ridge to win on Tuesday night 48-45. They will play Silver Creek on Saturday.

Author Profile Photo

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

