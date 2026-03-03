Palmer Ridge vs. Mesa Ridge
The Mesa Ridge boys basketball team advances to the Class 5A Great Eight. The Grizzlies held off Palmer Ridge to win on Tuesday night 48-45. They will play Silver Creek on Saturday.
