Two hospitalized after pickup truck crashes into laundromat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two people have been sent to the hospital after a silver pickup truck crashed into the WaveMAX Laundry on S Circle Drive according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. That crash happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday night.

Two people were seriously injured including the driver of the pickup truck and a customer inside the laundromat who was hit by debris.

The laundromat is in a shopping center on the West side of the Valley Hi Golf Course. Police say they obtained video surveillance of the crash, which they say showed the vehicle was driving southbound through the parking lot and drove into the building.

The parking lot was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

Colorado Springs police are still investigating the cause of the crash, however they say that speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.